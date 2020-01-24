WHD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.32, changing hands as low as $31.19 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.23 per share, with $40.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.