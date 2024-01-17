WhatsApp's Popularity Surges In US — Giving iMessage A Run For Its Money?

As Meta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) WhatsApp‘s (NASDAQ:META) U.S. user base burgeons, it has sparked conversations about the platform's potential to compete with Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iMessage.

What Happened: According to a 9to5Mac report, data from Apptopia shows a growth in WhatsApp’s daily active user base in the U.S. The app, one of the most downloaded in the U.S. in 2023, witnessed a 5% uptick in its download count from the previous year.

During the same timeframe, the app’s daily active user base in the U.S. expanded by 9%, indicating that the app has gradually become a preferred choice for iPhone users, considering the smartphone made by Apple has more than 50% market share in the country.

Alex Kantrowitz, a renowned journalist, in a blogpost posted last week, said that the ongoing discussion around iMessage versus SMS and RCS could be aiding WhatsApp’s growing appeal.

The unavailability of iMessage on non-Apple devices and its cross-platform messaging constraints have propelled users to explore alternatives like WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s cross-platform capabilities and ability to host large group chats are seen as significant attractions. The app’s business solutions are also gaining traction in the U.S., with the daily business user base swelling by 80% in 2023.

The resurgence of international travel post-pandemic is possibly contributing to WhatsApp’s growth, as the app is a primary mode of communication in numerous regions, prompting travelers to download it for overseas use.

However, it remains unclear if WhatsApp can dethrone iMessage. The report noted that Apple’s forthcoming RCS support for iOS is anticipated to enhance messaging between iPhone and Android users, possibly retaining users contemplating a switch to WhatsApp.

Why It Matters: Over the past few months, WhatsApp has taken several steps to improve user experience on the platform. For instance, the platform introduced a passwordless login system for Android users in October last year, marking a significant shift from less secure SMS-based two-factor authentication.

However, the app has also faced controversy when a report alleged that WhatsApp’s AI feature generated inappropriate images of children wielding firearms for searches related to Palestine.

