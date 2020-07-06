WhatsApp to pause processing law-enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong
July 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's FB.O WhatsApp messaging service said on Monday it had "paused" processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong.
WhatsApp is "pausing" such reviews "pending further assessment of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with human rights experts," a spokesperson said in a statement.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFB
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'