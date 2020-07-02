WhatsApp to operate payments in Brazil after showing it is competitive -central bank president
BRASILIA, July 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank president, Roberto Campos, said on Thursday Facebook Inc FB.O messaging service WhatsApp will be allowed to operate its newly launched payments service once it is proven the arrangement proposed by the company is competitive and safe in terms of data protection.
"At no point has the central bank forbidden anything, it is willing to authorize once it has given the same analysis as other arrangements," he said in a webcast organized by local newspaper Correio Braziliense.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Chris Reese)
((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFB
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook