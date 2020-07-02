WhatsApp to operate payments in Brazil after showing it is competitive -central bank president

US Markets
Brazil's central bank president, Roberto Campos, said on Thursday Facebook Inc messaging service WhatsApp will be allowed to operate its newly launched payments service once it is proven the arrangement proposed by the company is competitive and safe in terms of data protection.

"At no point has the central bank forbidden anything, it is willing to authorize once it has given the same analysis as other arrangements," he said in a webcast organized by local newspaper Correio Braziliense.

