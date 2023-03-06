Markets
META

WhatsApp To Change Practices To Comply With EU Rules; Confirms Secrecy Of Personal Data

March 06, 2023 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Following a discussion with EU consumer protection authorities, WhatsApp has committed to make it easier for users to reject updates when they disagree with them, and to explain when such rejection leads the user to no longer be able to use WhatsApp's services. Also, WhatsApp confirmed that users' personal data are not shared with third-parties or other Meta companies - including Facebook - for advertising purposes.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said: "I welcome WhatsApp's commitments to changing its practices to comply with EU rules, actively informing users of any changes to their contract, and respecting their choices instead of asking them each time they open the app."

The dialogue was coordinated by the Swedish Consumer Agency and the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and facilitated by the Commission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.