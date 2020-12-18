US Markets
FB

WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two. (https://bit.ly/2K9Tx6W)

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc's FB.O namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet. .

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular