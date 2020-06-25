WhatsApp says Brazil central bank willing to restore payments service

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc FB.O messaging service WhatsApp said on Thursday that Brazil's central bank had said it intended to find a way to restore the payments service in the country by working with Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard Inc MA.N.

"The central bank made clear that they support platforms like WhatsApp that are innovating in digital payments," Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said in a statement.

