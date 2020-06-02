FB

WhatsApp, Paypal invest in Indonesian payments and ride-hailing firm Gojek

Fanny Potkin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp and Paypal said on Wednesday they had invested in Indonesian payments and ride-hailing firm Gojek as part of its ongoing fundraising round.

WhatsApp and Paypal did not mention how much money it was investing in Go-Jek or how big a stake it would acquire.

WhatsApp Chief Operations Officer Matt Idema said in a blog post the messaging platform would work with Gojek "to support the growth of millions of businesses".

Paypal said in a joint statement that its payment capabilities would be integrated into Gojek's services.

Reuters reported in April that Facebook was in talks with Gojek about an investment. Having evolved from a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to a one-stop app via which users can make online payments and order food and services, Gojek is valued at $10 billion, sources have said.

