WhatsApp outages reported across India

BENGALURU, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Popular messaging app WhatsApp stopped working for many users across India on Tuesday morning, with more than 11,000 reports made about the Meta Platforms META.O owned service on the Downdetector monitor.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

