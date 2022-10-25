US Markets

WhatsApp outage: some users have connection restored

Nivedita Bhattacharjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Popular messaging app WhatsApp was slowly coming back online by 0900 GMT on Tuesday, with some users in India, Asia and the United Kingdom saying they were able to send and receive some messages and videos.

Users across the world had reported issues with the platform earlier on Tuesday.

