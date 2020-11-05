WhatsApp gets approval to launch payments feature in India

CHENNAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - WhatsApp has received approval to roll out its payments service in India starting with 20 million users, the country's flagship payments processor said on Thursday, giving the Facebook-owned FB.O app an entry into a crowded digital payments space.

WhatsApp, which has over 400 million users in India, its biggest market, will compete with Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google Pay, Softbank 9434.T- and Alibaba 9988.HK-backed Paytm and Walmart's WMT.N PhonePe.

The Menlo Park, California-based firm had for long been trying to comply with Indian regulations, including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.

"WhatsApp can expand its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

Set up in 2008, the NPCI is a not-for-profit company which counts over 50 banks as its shareholders, including the State Bank of India, Citibank and HSBC.

Online transactions, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to make the country's cash-loving merchants and consumers adopt digital payments.

UPI processed over 1.8 billion transactions in September, up from over 1.6 billion the previous month, according to data on the NPCI website.

