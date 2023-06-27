News & Insights

WhatsApp Business users jump four-fold in three years

June 27, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

June 27 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O WhatsApp Business application is now catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a four-fold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features which will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account.

Small and medium businesses would be able to send personalized messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Meta has been working to monetize its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, as CEO Zuckerberg sees business messaging as the company's .

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

