WhatsApp agrees to comply with EU rules, will be more transparent, EU says

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent on changes to its privacy policy update introduced last year, the European Commission said on Monday.

WhatsApp will make it easier for users to reject updates when they disagree with them, and will clearly explain when such rejection leads the user to no longer be able to use its services, the EU executive said in a statement.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam;)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.