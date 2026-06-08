What's Wrong With Walmart Stock?

Key Points

Walmart continued to show strong, resilient growth in the first quarter of its new fiscal year.

Investors may be more worried about future quarters, however, given the state of the economy.

Walmart's high valuation means expectations will remain high moving forward.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reported earnings in May, and while the business did well, the stock has been sliding in recent weeks, down around 8% in the past month. Its valuation has now fallen below $1 trillion, although the stock remains in positive territory for the year.

For what's been a fairly safe investment to hang on to, it may be a concerning situation for investors. What's behind the sudden bearishness? Could this be a good time to buy the top retail stock on the dip, or could there be greater headwinds looming?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The market may be more worried about what lies ahead

When Walmart reported earnings last month, its growth was impressive, with its revenue rising by more than 7% and its operating income also growing by 5% for the period ending April 30.

But investors are likely worried about how the business will perform amid rising oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and worsening economic conditions; consumer sentiment has been falling, which may impact demand in future quarters.

Walmart's management tried to address those concerns on its latestearnings call with Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey stating, "While there are certainly pressures on the consumer, let me reiterate: our business is strong." The market is clearly not convinced that the business is in tip-top shape, especially with its earnings results not beating analyst expectations on the bottom line in the most recent quarter.

The stock's valuation could make it difficult for it to rally

Shares of Walmart are up over 7% this year, but the problem is that the stock isn't cheap these days. It's trading at more than 40 times its trailing earnings, which is a steep multiple to pay for a retailer that's generating single-digit growth, and which may encounter greater headwinds in upcoming quarters if consumers cut back on spending. By comparison, the average stock in the S&P 500 trades at only 26 times its earnings.

Although Walmart's business may indeed be fine, especially over the long run, that doesn't mean the stock itself is a good buy. At a high valuation, investors are pricing in significant future growth, and if reality doesn't align with those expectations, a correction may be inevitable. That's why I believe the stock may fall further as the year goes on, as its valuation has become inflated in recent years. At its current price, I just don't think it's a good buy.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 8, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.