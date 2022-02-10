What's Working in 2022? Value Stocks

(0:30) - Will Value Or Growth Be The Winner In 2022?

(4:45) - Buying Oppurtunities: What Value Stocks Worked In 2021?

(14:00) - Sectors To Avoid Right Now: Beaten Down Value Stocks

(25:00) - Episode Roundup: CMA, MET, MOS, ANDE, FANG, TOL, LAD, PAG

Welcome to Episode #268 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Despite growth stocks being down on their luck in 2022, growth stock investors are still trolling value investors on Twitter and Stocktwits but it’s value investors who are having the last laugh as many value stocks remain red-hot in the new year.

The “boring” stocks are where it’s at. How have some of the value stocks that have been covered on the Value Investor Podcast over the last year holding up this year?

5 Red-Hot Value Stocks

1. Comerica CMA

Comerica is a regional bank headquartered in Texas but with operations in several states including Michigan.

Comerica has been featured on the Value Investor Podcast several times in the last year as it’s Zacks Rank has remained high.

Over the last year, shares are up 58% versus just 17% for the S&P 500 and 3% for the NASDAQ.

Like many banks, Comerica pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.7%.

Is Comerica too hot to handle at these highs?

2. MetLife, Inc. MET

MetLife is a financial services company that operates in insurance, benefits and asset management. It has a market cap of $58 billion.

MetLife shares are up 29.8% over the last year, beating both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ with ease.

Yet MetLife shares are still cheap with a forward P/E of 9.5.

It also pays a nice dividend, currently yielding 2.7%.

Should value investors keep MetLife on their short list?

3. The Mosaic Company MOS

Mosaic manufactures phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Potash fertilizer prices have hit multi-year highs this year.

Mosaic shares have been soaring, they’re up 54.5% over the last year and are now busting out to new 52-week highs.

Yet Mosaic is still dirt cheap. It’s trading at just 5.1x forward earnings.

Does Mosaic have more room to run?

4. The Andersons, Inc. ANDE

The Andersons is an agriculture company that operates in trade, ethanol and fertilizers. Its trade group operates grain elevators in the United States.

The Andersons shares have also been up big in the last year, gaining 44.6% in that time.

Shares are still attractively valued, with a forward P/E of 16.7.

The Andersons also pays a dividend, yielding 1.9%.

Is The Andersons too hot to handle?

5. Diamondback Energy FANG

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company that operates in the Permian Basin. It has a market cap of $23 billion.

Diamondback Energy shares have been on a tear over the last year as WTI crude has surged above $90 a barrel. Shares are up 80% in that time.

Yet Diamondback Energy remains cheap, with a forward P/E of just 6.6 as earnings soar.

Is it too late to get into Diamondback Energy in 2022?

What About the Value Industries that are NOT Hot?

There are some value industries that were hot in 2021, but now are not. Are those stocks still values or are they traps?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

