What’s the S&P 500, and What Can I Learn from It?

“You don’t need to be a weatherman to know which way the wind blows” — Bob Dylan

While there’s no silver bullet for investing, you don’t have to be a Wall Street strategist to understand market moves. Benchmarks are a useful guidepost, and you can learn a lot from them.

Consider the S&P 500 (SPY), which has over $11.2 trillion benchmarked against it. It features 500 companies and covers 80% of available market capitalization, and it’s a ‘go-to’ barometer for many investors. The best part is, you can use it to understand the broad market, and, potentially, make adjustments to your own strategy.

Breaking Down the S&P

One of the first things to notice is the familiar names at the top. The top stocks by market weight in the index are AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, TSLA, BRKB, JNJ, JPM. You may notice that technology is coupled with exposure to leading industrial and financial companies.

Looking deeper, the S&P has a huge weighting in technology, at 27%, and much smaller exposure for energy, materials, utilities and real estate; collectively the latter make up just 11% of the index.

As of April, 2021, the weights are as follows:

Information technology: 26.6%

Health care: 13%

Consumer discretionary: 12.4%

Financials: 11.3%

Communication services: 10.9%

Industrials: 8.9%

Consumer staples: 6.1%

Energy: 2.8%

Materials: 2.7%

Utilities: 2.7%

Real estate: 2.5%

The weightings are strongly influenced by recent performance and there are significant changes over time. DataTrek argues that the index may be less cyclical now than it was in the great recession of 2008/2009 given its higher tech exposure. The current degree of technology exposure could result in more volatility, although a countervailing argument is that tech’s dynamism might keep the index better positioned to weather periods of weaker economic growth.

What’s it Mean for Your Investments?

While there are many ways to build a portfolio to capture performance across the economy over time, understanding your performance in the context of the broader market through an index like the S&P 500 helps.

It’s a great way to start to see how your investments are tracking, and why. Consistent underperformance versus the index could be an indication that an investor is missing out on key trends in technology, which has the biggest weighting in the index. At the same time, outperformance could indicate that an investor is leveraged to trends that have a low weighting in the index, energy, for example, that are starting to perform well.

The key is to understand how your portfolio squares against the broader market, where you might be exposed to higher risk but unaware of it, and where you might want to make adjustments over time. There are also numerous ways to invest in market indices and ranges of capitalization and sectors.

Understanding relative performance is a key step in the investment process.

Originally published on Tornado.com: What’s the S&P 500, and What Can I Learn From It?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.