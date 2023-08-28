What's The Buzz About Bionomics?

(RTTNews) - Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is scheduled to be delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange today, while its listing on the Nasdaq remains intact, a move that is intended to reduce costs and compliance obligations associated with a dual listing.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing treatments for patients with underserved Central Nervous System ("CNS") disorders. It's lead drug candidate is BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

BNC210 did not meet the primary endpoint in a phase II trial in Social Anxiety Disorder, dubbed PREVAIL, according to results reported last December. However, a comprehensive analysis of the PREVAIL study data, reported in March of this year, showed that BNC210 as an acute treatment resulted in reductions in anxiety across multiple phases of the public speaking challenge, with results achieving statistical significance in post-hoc analysis of the full data set and in relevant subpopulations.

An end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA has been scheduled for September 2023 to review results from the PREVAIL study and to obtain feedback on a proposed phase III registrational program.

In the indication of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, BNC210 is under a phase IIb trial, dubbed ATTUNE.

The ATTUNE study has enrolled roughly 200 participants at 27 sites in the United States and 7 sites in the United Kingdom, and topline results are anticipated by the end of September 2023.

Collaboration With Merck

Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) for its BNC375 research program targeting cognitive dysfunction associated with Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system conditions that was signed in 2014.

Two compounds under this research program are undergoing phase I safety and biomarker clinical trials.

BNOX has traded in a range of $1.14 to $10.90 in the last 1 year. As of this writing, the stock is at $2.09, up 35%.

