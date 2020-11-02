What's the Best Pure-Play U.S. Marijuana Stock?

If you're looking to invest in marijuana stocks, the U.S. is where the big money lies. In this brief Fool Live video, Healthcare and Cannabis Bureau Chief Corinne Cardina and longtime Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss which stock is the best pure-play U.S.-based marijuana stock. Two candidates rise to the top.

Corinne Cardina: One question before we wrap up the hour. Mike would like to know who you consider to be the best positioned pure-play in the U.S. market? Is there one with better balance sheets and management that you consider to be at the top? Keith Speights: Wow. That's a tough question. I'm going to answer in two ways really quickly. At this moment in time, I would say that Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) would probably be the top. They're profitable, they absolutely dominate the Florida medical cannabis market, and they're looking to expand into other states. Over the longer term, a stock that I would really keep my eye on is Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF). Cresco, they're very similar to Green Thumb Industries. They're based in Illinois. They have a lot of growth opportunities. Watch two states voting in November -- Arizona and New Jersey. I think Cresco is positioned well to move into both of those states if they legalize recreational marijuana.

Corinne Cardina has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Cresco Labs Inc. and Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.