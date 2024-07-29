What's in Store for Western Digital (WDC) in Q4 Earnings

Western Digital Corporation WDC is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.



For the to-be-reported quarter, management projects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 90 cents to $1.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at earnings of $1.26 per share. WDC reported a loss per share of $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.



Western Digital expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $3.6-$3.8 billion. The consensus estimate is currently pegged at $3.77 billion, indicating an increase of 41.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.6%, on average. In the past year, shares have gained 60.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 67.8%.



Factors to Note

Western Digital’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid momentum in HDD driven by increasing demand for SMR portfolio. In the last reported quarter, the company noted that SMR-based drives represented 50% of nearline exabyte shipments.



Also, the company expects flash revenues to improve sequentially as it is focused on optimizing bit shipments and ASP. Improving demand for SSD solutions is likely to have acted as a tailwind.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter HDD revenues is pegged at $1.829 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flash revenues is pegged at $1.875 billion for the same.



Looking at end markets, the Cloud segment is likely to have gained from higher nearline shipments and increased nearline per unit pricing. Momentum in demand for SanDisk premium brand is likely to have cushioned revenues from the Consumer segment. The Client segment is likely to have gained from increased bit demand for flash-based solutions along with an increase in ASP.



However, prevailing global macroeconomic uncertainties and increasing expenses remain concerning.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Western Digital this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Western Digital has an Earnings ESP of +31.75% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

