What's in Store for These 5 Medical Companies This Earnings Season?

The fourth-quarter 2025 earnings season for the Medical sector is nearing its close, with just a few pharma and biotech companies left to report. Overall, the sector has delivered a fairly solid performance so far.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of Feb. 18, 90% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 98.2% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. Of these, 77.8% exceeded both earnings and sales estimates. Earnings decreased 0.2% year over year, while revenues increased 10.5%.

Among the pharma bigwigs that have reported results, Johnson & Johnson reported strong fourth-quarter results, beating estimates for both earnings and sales. Swiss pharma giant Novartis beat on earnings, but revenues were under pressure due to generic competition for key drugs like Entresto and Promacta.

Biotech giant Bristol Myers Squibb beat on both earnings and sales and issued an encouraging guidance. Gilead Sciences’ earnings beat the top and bottom lines, aided by higher HIV and liver diseases drugs. Fourth-quarter earnings in the medical sector are expected to decrease 0.1%, while sales are projected to rise 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD, Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX, Novavax NVAX, Viatris VTRS and Intellia Therapeutics NTLA are all slated to release theirquarterly results this week. Let us examine how these biotech/pharma companies are likely to have performed in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ performance has been mixed, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in two of the trailing four quarters and missing the same on the remaining two occasions. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 176.67%, on average. In the last reported quarter, IRWD delivered an earnings surprise of 166.67%.

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at $52.79 million and 2 cents per share, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have been driven by the sales of its sole commercialized product, Linzess (linaclotide), which it markets in partnership with AbbVie in the United States.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a mixed earnings surprise history so far. The company missed estimates in three of the trailing four reported quarters, beating on the remaining occasion, delivering an average negative surprise of 18.19%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a surprise of 5.26%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and loss per share for the fourth quarter is pegged at $25.50 million and 28 cents, respectively.

In the absence of a marketed product, Recursion Pharmaceuticals only recognizes collaboration and grant revenues from its partners. The company is expected to provide updates regarding the clinical-stage pipeline programs on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ lead candidate, REC-4881, is being evaluated in a phase Ib/II TUPELO study for familial adenomatous polyposis.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Novavax

Novavax has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 343.25%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a surprise of 42.59%.

Novavax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and loss per share for the fourth quarter is pegged at $78.41 million and 66 cents, respectively.

Novavax’s revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have been driven by Licensing, royalties and other revenues, following a non-exclusive license agreement with Sanofi to use its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant in vaccine products. NVAX’s product sales are likely to have provided incremental revenues, adding to the top line.

Novavax is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 26.

Novavax, Inc. Price and Consensus

Novavax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Novavax, Inc. Quote

Viatris

Viatris’ performance has been mixed, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in three of the trailing four quarters and missing the same on the remaining occasion. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.46%, on average. In the last reported quarter, VTRS delivered an earnings surprise of 6.35%.

Viatris has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings per share for the fourth quarter is pegged at $3.52 billion and 52 cents, respectively.

Viatris’ total revenues are likely to have declined across all geographical segments due to normal product seasonality in the fourth quarter. Brand performance is likely to have benefited from strong performance in Greater China and Emerging Markets, in addition to growth in certain key brands in Developed Markets. However, the generics business is likely to have been negatively impacted by inspection at the Indore facility and competition for Wixela.

Viatris is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 26.

Viatris Inc. Price and Consensus

Viatris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Viatris Inc. Quote

Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The company beat estimates in each of the trailing four reported quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.11%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a surprise of 9.80%.

Intellia Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and loss per share for the fourth quarter is pegged at $11.85 million and 99 cents, respectively.

Intellia Therapeutics’total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues, which are expected to have declined on a year-over-year basis due to lower revenues from collaborators.

Intellia Therapeutics is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Feb. 26.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.