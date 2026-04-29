What's in Store For These 4 Construction Stocks This Earnings Season?

Moving into the upcoming earnings phase, the construction sector of the United States seems to be in a state of conjecture, with strong public construction demand trends counterbalancing the weak housing market. Increasing power demand is stimulating growth in public project demand, while rising mortgage rates and weak consumer sentiment are muting housing demand and starts.



Against this mixed backdrop, key market players, including MasTec, Inc. MTZ, Quanta Services, Inc. PWR, Weyerhaeuser Company WY and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM, are set to provide crucial insights into demand trends, pricing discipline and backlog visibility.



Considering a broader view of the Construction sector, per the latest Earnings Trends report (as of April 22), 23.5% of the sector’s companies out of the reported 86 S&P 500 members had released their earnings. Having the sector’s market capitalization of 14.6%, these companies, in total, reported a 31.5% decline in the bottom line, with the top line tumbling 8.1%. Of the companies that have reported, 50% beat on earnings, while 25% topped the revenue estimates.

Expectations of the Construction Sector’s Earnings Season

Per the recent Earnings Trends report, the construction sector’s earnings are expected to tumble 12.8% year over year in the first quarter compared with a 16% decline in the prior quarter. Conversely, revenues are anticipated to inch up 1.1% compared with 2.4% growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What is Driving the Sector’s Growth?

The United States is witnessing a boost from increased public infrastructure spending, which is currently at its peak momentum. The ongoing governmental initiatives are proving incremental for companies engaging in public construction and engineering projects, resulting in a growing backlog. Increasing power demand from data centers and electrification, elevated revamp and new transportation projects, and decarbonization spectrum, are adding to the uptrend. Companies like MasTec and Quanta, whose revenue growth and profitability are directly tied to this market tailwind, are expected to have benefited in the quarter to be reported.



MasTec continues to benefit from strong activity across communications, clean energy and power delivery markets. Higher wireless and fiber deployments, steady renewable and industrial project momentum and ongoing grid modernization work are expected to support the company’s financial performance.



Similarly, Quanta, which is a provider of specialty contracting services, is uniquely positioned to gain from significant increases in power demand driven by electrification, AI and data center growth. As governments and corporations accelerate investment in decarbonization and energy security, Quanta’s expertise in large-scale, mission-critical infrastructure makes it a natural beneficiary of the energy transition.

Challenges Posing a Threat to the Construction Sector

Despite the public infrastructure construction boom, the broader sector’s prospects are pulled back by the ongoing housing market softness. Per Freddie Mac, the 30-year mortgage rate moved up from 6.16% as of the week ending on Jan. 8 to 6.38% as of the week ending on March 26. Amid the heightened geopolitical tensions and increasing inflation, homebuyers in the country stayed demotivated in owning a new house.



As of the recent report (March 12, 2026) by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, single-family housing starts in January 2026 were 2.8% below from December 2025 and 6.5% down year over year. Also, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent construction spending report on March 23, private construction spending in January 2026 was 0.6% below month-over-month and 0.1% year over year.



Firms like Weyerhaeuser have been navigating the tough economic conditions with weaker OSB pricing, lingering demand inefficiencies and export-related headwinds, including freight and demand variability. These adverse aspects are expected to have pressured bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, Martin Marietta is struggling to manage its profitability and revenue performance due to softness in private construction activities and a weak housing market.

Construction Stocks to Watch Over

Amid a bundle of stocks, to identify one with the potential to beat earnings estimates, the following Zacks methodology can be exercised. The Zacks model suggests that a company needs to have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



Here are four stocks that are set to report their earnings on April 30.



MasTec: This Florida-based infrastructure construction company has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MTZ reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and EPS is pegged at $3.47 billion and 98 cents, representing growth of 21.9% and 92.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. (read more: Should Investors Hold or Fold MasTec Stock Ahead of Q1 Earnings?)

MasTec, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MasTec, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MasTec, Inc. Quote

Quanta: This Texas-based specialty contracting services provider has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. PWR reported better-than-expected earnings in each the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PWR’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and EPS is pegged at $6.99 billion and $2.04, implying increases of 12.2% and 14.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. (read more: Quanta to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know)

Quanta Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Quanta Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Quanta Services, Inc. Quote

Weyerhaeuser: This Washington-based forest product company has an Earnings ESP of +38.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3. WY reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 59.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WY’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and EPS is pegged at $1.73 billion and four cents, indicating declines of 1.6% and 63.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. (read more: Weyerhaeuser Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch)

Weyerhaeuser Company Price and EPS Surprise

Weyerhaeuser Company price-eps-surprise | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

Martin Marietta: This North Carolina-based producer and supplier of construction aggregates and other heavy building materials has an Earnings ESP of -5.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MLM reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions, the average negative surprise being 7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s first-quarter 2026 revenues and EPS is pegged at $1.33 billion and $1.87, indicating declines of 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. (read more: Martin Marietta to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect This Season?)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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