What's in Store for Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) in Q2 Earnings?

Structure Therapeutics GPCR, a clinical-stage company, is expected to report second-quarter 2024 results soon.

Structure Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, a highly selective oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is being evaluated in multiple mid-stage studies for treating healthy overweight or obese individuals.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share.

Please note that Structure Therapeutics does not recognize any revenues at present due to the absence of a marketed product in its commercial portfolio and the lack of existing collaboration agreements. Thus, investors are expected to focus on updates related to the company’s pipeline progress.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider

Last month, Structure Therapeutics announced positive 12-week top-line data from a phase IIa obesity study and capsule-to-tablet PK study on GSBR-1290. Both studies met their primary and secondary endpoints.

Data from these two studies showed that treatment with GSBR-1290 can result in substantial weight loss and has the potential to become a best-in-class oral small molecule GLP-1RA in the treatment of obesity.

Based on such encouraging results, Structure Therapeutics expects to initiate a phase IIb study of GSBR-1290 in obese patientsin in the fourth quarter of 2024. GPCR has decided to use the tablet formulation of GSBR-1290 for this 36-week global study.

The company plans to file an investigational new drug application to the FDA in the third quarter of 2024 to begin the phase IIb obesity study on GSBR-1290. It is also gearing up to initiate a separate mid-stage study on the candidate to treat type II diabetes mellitus in the second half of 2024. Updates regarding the development plans for both indications are expected in the upcoming earnings release.

In addition to GSBR-1290, Structure Therapeutics is developing several other investigational candidates in its pipeline for a wide range of chronic diseases. Investors can also anticipate updates on these early-stage candidates in the second-quarter earnings report.

Research and development expenses in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have increased, mainly due to the advancement of the company’s GLP-1R franchise, other research programs, clinical study activities and higher employee-related costs.

Earnings Surprise History

Structure Therapeutics beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 6.97%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 9.52%.

Shares of GPCR have plunged 11.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Structure Therapeutics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Structure Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 23 cents.

Zacks Rank: GPCR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.55% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Agenus have plunged 58.3% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of Agenus beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matching once and missing on the remaining occasion. On average, AGEN delivered a negative surprise of 129.78% in the last four quarters.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies have gained 4.1% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of Adverum Biotechnologies beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed twice. ADVM delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 1.55% in the last four quarters.

Amgen Inc. AMGN has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of Amgen have jumped 15.7% year to date. Amgen beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing last four quarters. AMGN delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.42% in the last four quarters. AMGN is set to report second-quarter results on Aug 6.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

