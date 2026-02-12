What's in Store for Oceaneering International Stock in Q4 Earnings?

Oceaneering International, Inc. OII is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share and the same for revenues is pinned at $711 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced OII’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of OII’s Q3 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s earnings beat the consensus mark. OII reported an adjusted profit of 55 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. This was driven by high year-over-year operating income from its Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments. Additionally, revenues of $742.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $710 million.

OII’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average positive surprise of 12.3%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

OII Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates an 18.9% year-over-year increase. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues implies a decrease of 0.3% from the year-ago period’s actual.

Factors to Consider Ahead of OII’s Q4 Results

Oceaneering International’s strong momentum while exiting the third quarter positions it well for another beat in the to-be-reported quarter. During the third quarter of 2025, the company surpassed the high end of guidance with its strongest quarterly EBITDA since 2015, driven by higher-quality backlog conversion in Manufactured Products and solid pricing in the Subsea Robotics segment. The same uptick is likely to continue in the to-be-reported quarter. Revenue per day for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) improved meaningfully, and management expects further gains in utilization and pricing in the fourth quarter, too. ADTech is ramping up large-scale defense programs with rising activity levels and low capital intensity, supporting margin expansion. Continued cost discipline, operational efficiencies and strong free cash flow generation further enhance earnings visibility for Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter.

Despite solid momentum, the company’s outlook for the fourth quarter was not very attractive. Oceaneering International’s fourth-quarter guidance implies a year-over-year revenue decline and a sequential EBITDA moderation to $80-$90 million, reflecting headwinds. For the Offshore Projects Group, revenues and operating income are expected to decline significantly due to the absence of large international projects and lower Gulf activity. IMDS also faces reduced activity levels, pressuring segment earnings. A charter expiration and seasonally softer offshore demand could also weigh on utilization. Additionally, backlog timing in Manufactured Products and project ramp risks in ADTech may limit upside if execution or revenue conversion is slower than anticipated.

What Does Our Model Predict for OII?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Oceaneering International this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.

OII’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OII’s Zacks Rank:OII currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

