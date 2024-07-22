What's in Store for NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) in Q2 Earnings?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24, before market open. The firm delivered an earnings surprise of 525% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note

The firm’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the continued expansion of its high-quality portfolio of renewable energy sources.



The firm is expected to have continued to benefit from the sale of its Texas natural gas pipeline portfolio that was completed in December 2023. The firm is expected to have used the proceeds to complete its NEP Renewables II buyouts in June 2024, which should have expanded its wind and solar generation facilities and improved its overall quarterly results.



The firm’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from its focus on investing in long-term contracted clean energy assets with attractive cash flows.



The firm continues to enjoy structural tax advantages and is not likely to pay meaningful U.S. taxes for at least 15 years. This might have also boosted its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might offset some positives.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings is pegged at 59 cents per unit, implying a year-over-year increase of 11.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $366.9 million, indicating a 4.8% improvement year over year.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NextEra Energy Partners this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and EPS Surprise

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-eps-surprise | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Earnings ESP: NEP’s Earnings ESP is +8.11%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, the firm carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

