What's in Store for Greenbrier Companies Stock in Q2 Earnings?

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on April 7, after market close.

GBX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four preceding quarters and missing in one, the average beat being 31.9%. GBX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.7%.

Let us take a look at the factors that are likely to have influenced Greenbrier Companies’ performance in the quarter under review.

We expect tariff-related uncertainties to hurt GBX's second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Supply-chain disruptions are likely to dent the results of GBX, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). New railcar orders and deliveries may have been impacted by the current market volatility and uncertainty. Increased operating costs are likely to have dented bottom-line growth.

On a brighter note, low fuel costs due to the downtrend in the oil price are likely to have boosted the bottom-line performance. The southward movement of oil prices bodes well for the bottom-line growth of transportation stocks like GBX. This is because fuel expenses are a significant input cost for the aviation space.

Crude oil is struggling in 2025, with prices sliding to multi-month lows. Tariff concerns, weakening consumer confidence and production increase by OPEC+ have all contributed to this downward pressure.

Highlights of Q1 Fiscal 2025

GBX reported fiscal first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. In the year-ago period, it reported earnings of 96 cents. The total revenues were $875.9 million. The top line improved 28.3% year over year.

Recent Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.85 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. Earnings increased 44.5% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

DAL’s revenues of $15.56 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.99 billion and increased 9.4% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) totaled $14.44 billion, up 5.7% year over year. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 82.4% of total revenues, rose 5% year over year to $12.82 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53, which fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. However, the bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The drop was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment.

JBHT’s fourth-quarter 2024 operating revenues of $2.78 billion, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, decreased 2% from the year-ago reported quarter. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.



