What's in Store for Core Laboratories Stock in Q2 Earnings?

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 8 cents per share on revenues of $127.56 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced CLB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company posted adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, operating revenues of $121.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123 million. This was due to the closure of many client offices in the Middle East that resulted in project delays and the suspension of hydrocarbon production.

CLB's earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining three, delivering an average surprise of 6.59%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Core Laboratories Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Core Laboratories Inc. price-eps-surprise | Core Laboratories Inc. Quote

CLB Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has remained unchanged, with no upward revisions and one downward adjustment over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 57.89% year-over-year decline. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a decline of about 2% from the year-ago period’s actual.

Factors to Consider Ahead of CLB’s Q2 Release

Core Laboratories generates most of its revenues by providing reservoir description and production enhancement services that help oil and gas companies analyze reservoirs, improve recovery methods and optimize hydrocarbon extraction processes.

CLB is likely to have benefited from resilient activity on large, long-cycle international projects across the South Atlantic Margin, Africa, Norway and parts of the Middle East, which are generally less sensitive to near-term oil price volatility. The company's revenue base, with more than 75% derived from services, is likely to have remained largely insulated from U.S. import tariffs. Meanwhile, most of its product sales are U.S.-manufactured and partially consumed domestically, likely limiting direct tariff exposure. Core Laboratories' asset-light business model and broad international footprint are also likely to have supported its second-quarter performance.

In addition, easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East toward the end of the quarter is likely to have facilitated the gradual resumption of delayed customer projects and improved logistics, benefiting the company's international operations. Reflecting this favorable backdrop, we expect revenues from CLB's Production Enhancement segment to increase 3.9% year over year in the second quarter.

However, CLB’s total revenues are likely to have decreased in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at a lower mark than the year-ago quarter’s level. This can be attributed to the poor performance of the Reservoir Description segment.

On the other hand, the appreciation in CLB's costs is expected to have dented its bottom line. CLB’s total operating expenses are projected to reach $118.6 million in the second quarter, which is 3.2% up from the year-ago quarter’s level of $114.9 million. The company’s costs of services and product sales are projected to reach $107.1 million in the second quarter, which is 3.2% up from the year-ago quarter’s level.

What Does Our Model Say About CLB Stock?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CLB’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +6.67%.

CLB’s Zacks Rank: CLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BP is valued at $112 billion. It is a global integrated energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production, refining, fuel marketing, petrochemicals and renewable energy businesses. BP's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.98%.

Murphy Oil MUR has an Earnings ESP of +10.92% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Canada and offshore international markets, focusing on the development of conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources.

The company is valued at $5.35 billion. Murphy Oil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 117.54%.

Helmerich & Payne HP has an Earnings ESP of +9.64% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Aug. 5.

Helmerich & Payne is valued at $3.46 billion. The company is a leading provider of drilling solutions, offering land and offshore contract drilling services and advanced drilling technologies to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies.

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Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.