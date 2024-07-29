What's in Store for Booking Holdings (BKNG) in Q2 Earnings?

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.78 billion, suggesting growth of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $39.22 per share, indicating a rise of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 22.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Booking Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Booking Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Booking Holdings Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Booking Holdings’ increasing bookings, owing to solid leisure travel demand, are expected to have benefited its top-line growth in the second quarter of 2024.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for gross bookings is pinned at $41.7 billion, indicating growth of 5.04% year over year.



Strength across alternative accommodation and direct booking channels is expected to have boosted hotel room nights sold during the quarter to be reported.



The consensus mark for hotel room nights sold implies an increase of 5.97% year over year to 284 million units.



Solid momentum in airline ticket units sold, driven by the continued growth of Booking.com’s flight offering, is likely to have aided the company in the quarter under review.



The consensus estimate for airline tickets sold is pegged at 11.50 million units, suggesting growth of 27.8% year over year.



The company’s growing focus on enhancing its merchandising capabilities is likely to have boosted its merchant revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for merchant revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, indicating growth of 16.2% from the year-ago reported figure.



However, weakening momentum across its agency model is expected to have hurt the company’s top-line growth during the second quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for agency revenues is pegged at $2.3 billion, indicating a decline of 4.7% year over year.



Macroeconomic uncertainties, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East region, and intensifying online travel competition are likely to have been headwinds for the company during the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Booking Holdings currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.73% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Aspen Aerogels ASPN has an Earnings ESP of +23.53% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen Aerogels is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s loss of 22 cents per share.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Apple is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAPL’s earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share, suggesting a jump of 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.



GoDaddy GDDY has an Earnings ESP of +13.08% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



GoDaddy is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDDY’s earnings is pegged at $1.07 per share, indicating growth of 69.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.