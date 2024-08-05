What's in Store for American Superconductor's (AMSC) Q1 Earnings?

American Superconductor AMSC is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 6.



For the fiscal first quarter, AMSC expects revenues of $38-$42 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $39.55 million, indicating a rise of 30.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



The company anticipates fiscal first-quarter non-GAAP loss to be 1 cent per share. The consensus mark for the same is projected at break-even. The company reported a loss of 8 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



We note that AMSC’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 140.62%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

American Superconductor's first-quarter fiscal 2024 results are expected to have benefited from an improved business model, increased bookings and a strengthened balance sheet.



The company’s strengthening operational and manufacturing capabilities are likely to have contributed well to its top-line growth in the quarter under review.



Increasing demand for its energy power systems and ship protection systems is expected to have positively impacted the Grid segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Its growing focus on expanding U.S. ship platforms is expected to have acted as a tailwind.



The consensus estimate for Grid revenues is pegged at $33.83 million, suggesting growth of 31.4% year over year.



Growing shipments to Inox of both its 2-megawatt and 3-megawatt class turbines are likely to have bolstered the Wind segment’s performance in the fiscal first quarter.



The consensus mark for Wind revenues is pegged at $5.71 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 26.3%.



Strong momentum across renewables, mining and metals, semiconductors and military end-markets is likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations are expected to have been concerns.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



American Superconductor currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

