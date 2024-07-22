What's in Store for ADMA Biologics (ADMA) in Q2 Earnings?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s ADMA portfolio of marketed products and other pipeline updates when it reports second-quarter 2024 results.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the quarter to be reported.

Factors to Note

ADMA Biologics markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases. The company’s top line currently comprises sales of three FDA-approved products, namely – Bivigam (to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

Revenues in the last reported quarter jumped almost 44% year over year owing to increased sales of its immunoglobulin products, a trend mostly likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

The company’s commercial specialty biologics product portfolio has been witnessing strong growth and the momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Shares of ADMA Biologics have skyrocketed 195.6% so far this year against the industry’s decline of 2.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics’ supplemental biologics license applications (BLAs) for both Asceniv and Bivigam were approved by the FDA in March 2024. This extended the approved 4-week room temperature (25°C) storage conditions during the first 24 months of shelf life to allow for a 4-week room temperature storage at any point during the entire 36-month approved shelf life for Asceniv and Bivigam.

The FDA nod for the extension of room temperature storage conditions for Asceniv and Bivigam is expected to have increased sales of these immunoglobulin products in the second quarter of 2024.

Owing to the strong sales performance of its marketed products in the last reported quarter, ADMA increased its revenue guidance for 2024 and 2025. Investors will be keen to know whether the company increases the guidance further on the upcoming earnings call.

ADMA Biologics is also looking to advance the pre-clinical work for its S. pneumonia hyperimmune globulin pipeline program in 2024. S. pneumonia is the main cause of community-acquired pneumonia in the United States. We expect management to provide an update on this during the upcoming conference call.

The activities related to pipeline development are most likely to have escalated ADMA Biologics’ operating expenses in the second quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

ADMA Biologics has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same on the remaining occasion. ADMA delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 90.00%. In the last reported quarter, ADMA Biologics’ earnings beat estimates by 60.00%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ADMA Biologics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ADMA Biologics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at 8 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: ADMA Biologics currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and EPS Surprise

ADMA Biologics Inc price-eps-surprise | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics have lost 12.9% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of CRISPR Therapeutics beat estimates in each of the trailing last four quarters. On average, CRSP delivered an earnings surprise of 117.78% in the last four quarters.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ADVM has an Earnings ESP of +1.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies have gained 8.5% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of Adverum Biotechnologies beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions. ADVM delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 1.55% in the last four quarters.

Amgen Inc. AMGN has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Amgen stock has rallied 15.1% year to date. Amgen beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing last four quarters. AMGN delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.42% in the last four quarters. AMGN will report second-quarter earnings on Aug 6.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.