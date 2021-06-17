What's Stopping High Net Worth Investors From Buying Bitcoin?

Plenty of retail investors profess their love for bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, and a recent study by Piplsay found that nearly half of millennials own cryptocurrency. But are high-net-worth investors entering bitcoin?

The deVere Group, a global independent financial consultancy group, recently surveyed over 700 of the group’s clients across the globe to see if wealthy individuals are investing in cryptocurrency. And the results showed that 73% of respondents “either already own or are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022.”

However, investing in bitcoin is far more complicated for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals. The reason is simple. Small investors can buy and sell cryptocurrency with little consequence. But for HNW investors, there are taxes and estate implications that are extremely complex. To attract these investors, bitcoin must create an infrastructure that provides critical services for HNW clients to get involved in cryptocurrency.

Even though bitcoin began as a “decentralized rebellion” against the traditional financial system, leaders in the bitcoin industry are starting to see this. For example, Coinbase created a standalone, independently-capitalized business called Coinbase Custody. As a fiduciary under NY State Banking Law, they offer several critical services that HNW clients require, such as trusted cold storage, insurance policies, and financial and security audits.

Bitcoin Needs To Be Easy For HNW Clients To Plan Their Estates Around

As many investors know, cryptocurrency requires “cold storage” where you need a password-protected account to access cryptocurrency offline. This became a complicated issue for multi-billionaire Matthew Mellon, an heir to Thomas Mellon who founded Mellon Bank. He acquired XPR (a digital currency of Ripple) for $2 million and the value ballooned to nearly $500 million in 2018. However, Mellon unexpectedly died and this became an issue for estate lawyers to determine what to do with the staggering sum of XPR. Plus, they needed to find his passwords to unlock the accounts.

Mellon’s situation is only one example of why it is critical for bitcoin to offer an easy path for high-net-worth individuals to store cryptocurrency and pass them along to their heirs. “As the proliferation of the asset class grows, it is of huge importance to consider it within the estate planning context,” said Tom Olchon, a wealth adviser at Evercore Wealth Management. “You need to have a plan in place. There are several instances of people passing away without anyone else having keys or access.”

Tax Implications Of Owning Bitcoin Can Quickly Become Complicated

Paying tax is an enormous responsibility of a high-net-worth individual as any ambiguity on crypto taxes could result in harsh punishments from the IRS. Now, people who choose to keep their cryptocurrency on a thumb drive and lock it in a safe could find themselves in a peculiar tax situation. Some states, such as New York, may pay attention to the location of the thumb drive -- not where the trust was created.

This is similar to how New York State treats high-value arts. Even if art owners are official residents of Florida, which has no state estate tax, they will be taxed by New York if they hang their arts in an apartment in New York City.

The point is that it is not as simple as buying and selling cryptos on Coinbase for HNW investors. So, the future growth of cryptocurrency might partially lay in the infrastructure for HNW investors to pay taxes and make plans for gifts to their heirs through an estate plan.

“As Bitcoin gains more mainstream adoption, participants are now more sophisticated investors,” said Joel Revill, chief executive of Two Ocean Trust, a wealth management firm. “They want to treat it like any other asset. They want transparency, and they want to be able to plan around it.”

The “Billionaire’s Bank” And Other Banks Are Starting To Offer Crypto Services

Here’s the good news: Major banks with high-net-worth clients are starting to offer cryptocurrency services, which can lead to a surge in cryptocurrency’s adoption rate. UBS is an example. Founded over 170 years ago in Switzerland, UBS is known as a “billionaire’s bank” with around 50% of the world’s billionaires as its clients. UBS is exploring different options to offer cryptocurrency services because the bank is seeing strong demand from wealthy investors. JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and several other major banks are also exploring into expanding their cryptocurrency services for HNW clients.

This recent trend by banks’ involvement has already led wealthy investors like John Willian to buy bitcoin for the first time. Willian, a retired Goldman Sachs partner, bought bitcoin last summer after watching it for several years. He said that he finally took the plunge when he became comfortable with the growing number of more traditional financial infrastructure around the logistics of owning bitcoin. “There had been some impediments,” Mr. Willian said. “The trading tools weren’t sophisticated. There wasn’t transparency on fees. It was hard to know how custody works. These are things we typically take for granted.”

Bottom line: Big banks like UBS have only begun to offer crypto services this year to make it easy to own bitcoin, so the adoption rate of cryptocurrency for high-net-worth individuals looks like they’re still in early innings.

