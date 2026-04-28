What's Sprouts Farmers' Probability of an Earnings Beat This Season?

With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM set to announce its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on April 29, after the market closes, investors are faced with a critical question: Can SFM continue its streak of surprising results, or will challenges in the grocery sector temper growth?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $2,326 million, indicating a 4% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has been stable at $1.67 per share over the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year decline of 7.7%.



Sprouts Farmers has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.7%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Phoenix, AZ-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for SFM’s Q1 Earnings

As investors prepare for Sprouts Farmers’ first-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sprouts Farmers this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Sprouts Farmers has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Factors Shaping Sprouts Farmers' Q1 Outcome

Sprouts Farmers’ first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the continued strength of its differentiated product assortment and focus on health-oriented offerings. The company has consistently leaned into innovation, introducing new products and expanding its private-label portfolio, which has resonated well with its target customer base. This emphasis on unique, attribute-driven products and emerging wellness trends has helped reinforce customer loyalty and supported steady demand, particularly among health-conscious shoppers.



Another key tailwind has been the company’s ongoing store expansion and solid performance of new locations. Sprouts Farmers has maintained a steady pace of openings, with newer stores delivering strong productivity and reinforcing its long-term growth strategy. This expansion, combined with a growing geographic footprint, has likely contributed to incremental traffic and brand visibility. Investments in store formats and operational efficiencies have enhanced the in-store experience, strengthening customer engagement and supporting top-line momentum.



Operational initiatives and supply-chain improvements have also likely supported performance during the quarter. The company’s transition toward greater self-distribution, particularly in fresh categories, has improved product freshness, delivery frequency and cost control. At the same time, disciplined inventory management and ongoing efficiency efforts have helped maintain a favorable margin structure over time. These structural improvements, alongside a strong balance sheet and healthy cash generation, provide Sprouts Farmers with the flexibility to reinvest in the business while sustaining operational resilience.



On the flip side, the quarter is likely to have been pressured by a challenging macro environment and difficult year-over-year comparisons. Management has highlighted softer transaction trends, particularly among less-engaged customers who are becoming more value-conscious amid ongoing economic pressures. Inflation in key categories and the need to invest in pricing, promotions and loyalty initiatives may have weighed on margins. We expect the operating margin to decline by 90 basis points during the quarter under discussion.



SFM is navigating a period of normalization following strong prior growth, which, combined with fixed-cost deleverage and early-stage investments in customer engagement capabilities, could have acted as a drag on overall profitability. Management said that the first half will be especially challenging because it is lapping double-digit prior-year comps. We expect comparable sales to decline 2.3% in the first quarter of 2026.

SFM Stock Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen 1.3% over the past three months, against the industry’s 4.2% decline.



Sprouts Farmers has trailed The Kroger Co. KR but outpaced Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO and Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI. While shares of Kroger have risen 6.7%, Grocery Outlet and Albertsons Companies have dropped 15.2% and 0.2%, respectively.





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Does SFM Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

SFM’s valuation remains elevated relative to the industry. Sprouts Farmers currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.70, which positions it at a premium compared to the industry’s average of 0.20. At the same time, SFM is trading below its 12-month median P/S of 1.04.



This premium positioning is especially notable when compared to peers like Grocery Outlet (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.17), Albertsons Companies (0.10) and Kroger (0.27).





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Final Words on SFM

While Sprouts Farmers continues to benefit from solid long-term fundamentals and differentiated positioning, near-term headwinds and an uncertain earnings outcome suggest a cautious stance ahead of the release. The absence of strong indicators of a potential earnings beat, coupled with margin pressures and softer traffic trends, may have limited upside surprises in the quarter. Given this backdrop, existing investors may consider holding positions while closely monitoring management commentary for signs of reacceleration, whereas prospective investors might prefer to wait for greater clarity on near-term performance and demand trends before initiating exposure.

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The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.