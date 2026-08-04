What's SharkNinja's Probability of an Earnings Beat This Season?

With SharkNinja, Inc. SN set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings results on Aug. 5, before the market opens, investors are asking an important question: Can the company extend its impressive earnings-beat streak, or will a challenging consumer environment weigh on its performance?



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $1,639 million, indicating a 13.5% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has risen by a penny to $1.10 per share over the past 30 days, implying a year-over-year increase of 13.4%.



SharkNinja has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Needham, MA-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.9%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for SN’s Q2 Earnings

As investors prepare for SharkNinja’s second-quarter results, the question looms regarding an earnings beat or miss. Our proven model predicts that an earnings beat is likely for SharkNinja this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SharkNinja has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.65%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SharkNinja, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SharkNinja, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SharkNinja, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Have Shaped SharkNinja’s Q2 Outcome

SharkNinja’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been supported by sustained demand for its innovation-led product portfolio across both established and newer categories. Management has consistently emphasized that solving consumer problems through differentiated products remains the foundation of its growth strategy. Momentum in products such as Ninja Luxe Café, Ninja Crispi and Shark CryoGlow, along with newer launches across beauty, cleaning and other adjacent categories, is likely to have continued into the quarter, supported by strong consumer engagement and growing brand awareness. The company’s ability to refresh existing categories while expanding into adjacent ones may have helped sustain solid revenue momentum.

The company has continued accelerating its international expansion while strengthening its direct-to-consumer capabilities through enhanced websites and expanding digital commerce initiatives, including TikTok Shop. Management has also highlighted strengthening retailer relationships and increased shelf placements across key international markets. These initiatives, together with growing brand awareness and broader product availability overseas, may have supported continued market-share gains and further diversified the company’s revenue base beyond North America.



Another factor likely to have aided SharkNinja’s performance is disciplined execution and continued investment in innovation, marketing and operational capabilities. The company has been increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence into product development, consumer insights and operational processes to improve efficiency and accelerate innovation. At the same time, its diversified category portfolio, agile sourcing network and omnichannel distribution strategy position it to respond quickly to changing consumer preferences. These strengths, combined with continued investment in brand-building and product launches, are anticipated to have supported continued consumer demand and operational execution during the second quarter.



On the flip side, the quarter may have been affected by ongoing macroeconomic and cost-related pressures. Management has acknowledged that consumer demand across several appliance categories remains uneven and that tariffs, broader geopolitical uncertainty and global economic volatility continue to create a challenging operating environment. While SharkNinja has implemented pricing actions, sourcing initiatives and other mitigation measures to offset these pressures, such headwinds could still have weighed on margins.

SN Stock Price Performance

Shares of SharkNinja have rallied 38.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 8.3% rise. SharkNinja has outperformed Whirlpool Corporation WHR and Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT. While shares of Lifetime Brands have advanced 32.3%, those of Whirlpool have fallen 27.6% in said period.





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Does SharkNinja Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

SharkNinja’s valuation remains attractive relative to the industry. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.97, below the industry average of 3.26. However, the multiple stands above SN’s 12-month median of 2.28, suggesting that the stock is discounted against its industry peers but trades at a premium to its recent historical valuation.



This premium positioning is especially notable when compared to peers like Whirlpool (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 0.17) and Lifetime Brands (0.29).





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Final Words on SharkNinja

SharkNinja appears well positioned heading into its second-quarter earnings release, supported by its innovation-driven product pipeline, expanding international footprint and disciplined execution across operations. While tariffs, macroeconomic uncertainty and softer industry demand could remain near-term headwinds, the company's ability to consistently gain market share and successfully launch new products provides reasons for optimism. With the Zacks model indicating favorable odds of an earnings beat, the stock appears well placed to deliver another solid quarterly performance. Existing investors may consider holding their positions ahead of the results, while prospective investors could keep the stock on their watchlist for a potential entry opportunity, particularly if management reinforces confidence in its long-term growth strategy.

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SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.