What's Responsible For The 25% Jump In Skyworks' Stock In December?

Skyworks Solutions (NYSE:SWKS) manufactures semiconductors for use in radio frequency and mobile communications systems, with a bulk of its sales made to Apple Corporation. The company’s stock has rallied almost 25% in December on optimism across several fronts. Earlier in the month, Bank of America – Merrill Lynch issued a ‘Buy’ rating for the company from its earlier ‘Underperform’ rating while pointing out that Skyworks will be a major beneficiary of the imminent 5G roll-out, as this would result in significant investment in new communication systems from existing mobile manufacturers who are Skyworks’ customers. Also, Skyworks appears to be the best candidate to purchase Broadcom’s RF (Radio Frequency) business which the latter is reportedly looking to dispose of. A potential deal could be value accretive for Skyworks and could solidify its market share – something that was highlighted by Citi analysts in a recent note.

We step back from these recent swings to review Skyworks Solutions performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard – Why Has Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) Stock Price Rallied 25% In December? – reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Skyworks Solutions Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook.

Total Revenues for Skyworks Solutions substantially decreased from $3.9 Bil in 2018 to $3.4 Bil in 2019; a decrease of 12.7% on account of its customer Huawei being added to the U.S. Entity List and a general weakness in the demand of smartphones. This compares with Total Revenues growth of -4.6% in 2017 and 5.9% in 2018. We expect Total Revenues to grow by 1.6% in 2020.

Note: Skyworks’ fiscal year is for a period from October to September

A closer look At Skyworks Solutions Total Expenses over the last few years and the outlook.

Total Expense for Skyworks Solutions marginally decreased from $2.5 Bil in 2018 to $2.4 Bil in 2019; a decline of 4.7%. This compares with Total Expense growth of -8.9% in 2017 and 5.9% in 2018. We expect Total Expense to decline 15.8% in 2020.

How does Skyworks Solutions Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

For more information on how Skyworks Solutions revenue growth compares with Qorvo, Broadcom and Qualcomm, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

How has Skyworks Solutions EBT trended?

EBT for Skyworks Solutions decreased substantially by 27.9% from $1.3 Bil in 2018 to $1 Bil in 2019. We expect EBT to increase by 45.2% to $1.4 Bil in 2020.

How has Skyworks Solutions Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details about Skyworks Solutions Net Income and EPS, view our interactive dashboard analysis.

