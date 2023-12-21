What's On Tap for the Last Week of 2023

The holiday-shortened final week of 2023 is fairly sparse in terms of economic data, besides home sales and consumer confidence data, and no earnings reports scheduled either, though investors will certainly be bombarded with end-of-year market statistics.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 25, the market will be closed to observe Christmas.

The Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence index are slated for Tuesday, Dec. 26.

There is no economic data scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27.

As usual, jobless claims data is due out on Thursday, Dec. 28, along with pending home sales, the goods trade balance, and advanced wholesale inventories.

The last trading day of the year, Friday, Dec. 29, will bring the Chicago Business Barometer.

