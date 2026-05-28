What's Ollie's Bargain Probability of an Earnings Beat This Season?

With Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI set to announce its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on June 3, before the market opens, investors are focused on whether the extreme value retailer can extend its earnings beat streak. Key factors to watch include comparable-store sales, margin trends, new store growth, inventory-sourcing opportunities and consumers’ continued appetite for value-oriented merchandise.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $665.8 million, indicating a 15.4% increase from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has remained stable at 87 cents per share over the past 30 days, implying a 16% year-over-year increase.



Ollie's Bargain has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.





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What the Zacks Model Indicates for OLLI’s Q1 Earnings

As investors prepare for Ollie's Bargain first-quarter results, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Ollie's Bargain this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ollie's Bargain has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and a negative Earnings ESP of 2.49%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Quote

Factors Shaping Ollie's Bargain Q1 Outcome

Ollie's Bargain continued to benefit from healthy customer demand for value-oriented merchandise, particularly as consumers remained focused on affordability and trade-down shopping behavior. Management also highlighted strong momentum in its Ollie’s Army loyalty program, improved customer engagement initiatives and growing traction with younger shoppers through digital marketing efforts, all of which likely helped drive traffic and customer retention. We expect comparable-store sales to improve 2.4% during the quarter under discussion.



Another likely tailwind for the quarter is Ollie’s expanding merchandise pipeline and flexible buying model. Management repeatedly emphasized strong deal flow across categories, supported by ongoing retail industry consolidation and excess inventory availability from suppliers and manufacturers. The company’s ability to source branded products at attractive prices, while quickly adjusting category assortments based on demand trends, is likely to have strengthened its value proposition during the quarter. Seasonal products, consumables and other high-turn categories also appeared to remain important traffic drivers.



Store expansion and operational execution are also likely to have been contributors to quarterly performance. OLLI entered the year with an aggressive store growth strategy, supported by favorable real estate availability and continued investments in distribution, planning and allocation capabilities. Management also pointed to ongoing efforts to improve in-store productivity, optimize marketing spending and enhance the customer shopping experience. These initiatives, along with disciplined expense management and supply-chain investments, may have helped support sales leverage and operating efficiency during the quarter.



On the flip side, Ollie’s may have continued to face some pressure from softer spending trends among lower-income consumers. The company has also been investing in price to reinforce its value positioning, which could have weighed on merchandise margins. Management previously indicated that some newer stores delivered lower-than-expected productivity, while ongoing tariff-related uncertainty remained an area to monitor.

OLLI Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ollie's Bargain have fallen 22.5% over the past three months, wider than the industry’s 13.6% drop.



Compared with select discount and value retail peers, OLLI has underperformed Ross Stores, Inc. ROST and Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, while faring better than Dollar General Corporation DG. During the same period, shares of Ross Stores have risen15.4%, whereas Dollar Tree and Dollar General have fallen 20% and 31.6%, respectively.





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Does OLLI Present a Strong Case for Value Investing?

OLLI’s valuation remains discounted relative to the industry. Ollie's Bargain currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.53, below the industry’s average of 2.15. The stock is also trading below its 12-month median P/S of 2.53.



Sluggish share-price performance has compressed OLLI’s valuation, leaving the stock trading at a discount to both the industry and its historical median. The discounted valuation reflects cautious investor sentiment ahead of earnings.



OLLI is trading at a discount to Ross Stores (with a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 3.02) but at a premium to Dollar Tree (0.89) and Dollar General (0.51).





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Final Words on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain appears well-positioned to benefit from value-seeking consumer behavior, strong deal flow and continued store expansion. However, given the unfavorable earnings beat indicators, margin pressure from price investments and some softness among lower-income shoppers, current investors may want to refrain from adding positions before the earnings release, while new investors may prefer to wait for clearer signs of earnings momentum before taking fresh exposure.

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Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.