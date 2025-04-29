What's Next: Vita Coco's Earnings Preview

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vita Coco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

The announcement from Vita Coco is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 4.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vita Coco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.26 0.29 0.17 EPS Actual 0.06 0.32 0.32 0.24 Price Change % -4.0% 0.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Performance of Vita Coco Shares

Shares of Vita Coco were trading at $30.12 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Vita Coco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vita Coco.

Analysts have given Vita Coco a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $36.33, indicating a potential 20.62% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Vita Coco, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Vita Coco, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vita Coco Buy 19.92% $41.31M 1.32%

Key Takeaway:

Vita Coco ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Delving into Vita Coco's Background

The Vita Coco Co Inc is a plant-based functional hydration platform. Its products include Vita Coco Coconut Water, Private Label including coconut water and oil, and Other including Runa, Ever & Ever, and PWR LIFT product offerings, Vita Coco product extensions beyond coconut water, such as Vita Coco Sparkling, coconut milk products, and others. The company has two segments: The Americas segment which comprises of operations in the U.S. and Canada; and The International segment that comprises of operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The Americas segment derives maximum revenue. Geographical presence of the company is in United States, United Kingdom and All other countries.

Breaking Down Vita Coco's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vita Coco's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.65%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vita Coco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

To track all earnings releases for Vita Coco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

