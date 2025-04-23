What's Next: Visteon's Earnings Preview

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Visteon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89.

Anticipation surrounds Visteon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $2.47, leading to a 2.05% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.97 1.84 1.97 1.68 EPS Actual 4.44 2.26 2.54 1.61 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Visteon Shares

Shares of Visteon were trading at $73.63 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Visteon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Visteon.

The consensus rating for Visteon is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $92.0, there's a potential 24.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and LCI Industries, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LCI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $96.0, suggesting a potential 30.38% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and LCI Industries, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Visteon Neutral -5.15% $134M 10.11% LCI Industries Neutral -4.11% $169.41M 0.68%

Key Takeaway:

Visteon is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Visteon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Visteon faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.15% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Visteon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Visteon's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.35, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Visteon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

