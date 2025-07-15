What's Next: United Airlines Holdings's Earnings Preview

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87.

Anticipation surrounds United Airlines Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.01% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.76 3.03 3.13 3.95 EPS Actual 0.91 3.26 3.33 4.14 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 12.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of United Airlines Holdings's Stock

Shares of United Airlines Holdings were trading at $88.94 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 87.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on United Airlines Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on United Airlines Holdings.

The consensus rating for United Airlines Holdings is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $88.83, there's a potential 0.12% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Gr, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $34.5, suggesting a potential 61.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Delta Air Lines, with an average 1-year price target of $67.0, suggesting a potential 24.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $54.67, suggesting a potential 38.53% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Airlines Holdings Buy 5.37% $3.32B 3.06% Southwest Airlines Neutral 1.56% $867M -1.51% Delta Air Lines Buy -0.06% $5.04B 12.95% Alaska Air Gr Outperform 40.55% $255M -3.90%

Key Takeaway:

United Airlines Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Key Indicators: United Airlines Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, United Airlines Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.37% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Airlines Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Airlines Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.61.

To track all earnings releases for United Airlines Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for UAL

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 Seaport Global Maintains Buy Buy

