What's Next: Terreno Realty's Earnings Preview

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Terreno Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from Terreno Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 4.1% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Terreno Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.58 EPS Actual 0.61 0.57 0.58 0.57 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 6.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Terreno Realty's Stock

Shares of Terreno Realty were trading at $60.67 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Terreno Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $68.86, the consensus suggests a potential 13.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stag Industrial, First Industrial Realty and Americold Realty Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Stag Industrial is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, indicating a potential 32.42% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $59.33, suggesting a potential 2.21% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Americold Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $30.29, suggesting a potential 50.07% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Stag Industrial, First Industrial Realty and Americold Realty Trust are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Terreno Realty Neutral 18.50% $70.47M 1.03% Stag Industrial Neutral 6.39% $152.72M 1.26% First Industrial Realty Neutral 8.08% $122.76M 3.79% Americold Realty Trust Neutral 1.75% $215.48M -1.82%

Key Takeaway:

Terreno Realty ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit. It ranks second in return on equity.

Delving into Terreno Realty's Background

Terreno Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust engaged in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial real estate in six coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. The company invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development), transshipment, and improved land.

Terreno Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Terreno Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.5%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Terreno Realty's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 37.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Terreno Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.03%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terreno Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, Terreno Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Terreno Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.