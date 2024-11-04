What's Next: Stevanato Gr's Earnings Preview

Stevanato Gr (NYSE:STVN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stevanato Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from Stevanato Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Tracking Stevanato Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Stevanato Gr were trading at $19.59 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Stevanato Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stevanato Gr.

The consensus rating for Stevanato Gr is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $28.0 implies a potential 42.93% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sotera Health, Repligen and Azenta, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Sotera Health, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 13.22% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Repligen, with an average 1-year price target of $192.5, implying a potential 882.64% upside. For Azenta, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $59.5, indicating a potential 203.73% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Sotera Health, Repligen and Azenta, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stevanato Gr Buy 1.67% $67.52M 1.55% Sotera Health Outperform 8.35% $152.79M 2.05% Repligen Outperform -3.20% $76.76M 0.17% Azenta Buy 4.13% $69.06M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

Stevanato Gr ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Stevanato Gr Better

Stevanato Group SpA is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. It delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes, and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle including development, clinical, and commercial stages. It has two segments; Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions which generates key revenue, includes all the products, processes and services developed and provided for the containment and delivery of pharmaceutical and biotechnology drugs and reagents, as well as the production of diagnostic consumables. and its other segment is Engineering. Geographically, the company derives majority revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Understanding the Numbers: Stevanato Gr's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Stevanato Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.67% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stevanato Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stevanato Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stevanato Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.94%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

To track all earnings releases for Stevanato Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.