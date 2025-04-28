What's Next: Shift4 Payments's Earnings Preview

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Shift4 Payments to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

Shift4 Payments bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 17.48% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Shift4 Payments's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.07 0.88 0.62 EPS Actual 1.35 1.04 0.96 0.54 Price Change % -17.0% 2.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Shift4 Payments's Stock

Shares of Shift4 Payments were trading at $80.28 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Shift4 Payments

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Shift4 Payments.

The consensus rating for Shift4 Payments is Outperform, based on 21 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $120.57, there's a potential 50.19% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WEX, Euronet Worldwide and Remitly Global, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for WEX, with an average 1-year price target of $166.17, suggesting a potential 106.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Euronet Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $118.0, suggesting a potential 46.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $28.78, suggesting a potential 64.15% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for WEX, Euronet Worldwide and Remitly Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shift4 Payments Outperform 25.74% $286.20M 14.34% WEX Neutral -4.04% $379M 4.04% Euronet Worldwide Neutral -12.58% $406.50M 3.04% Remitly Global Outperform 32.91% $211.50M -0.88%

Key Takeaway:

Shift4 Payments outperforms peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, ranking at the top. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity, placing in the middle.

Discovering Shift4 Payments: A Closer Look

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

A Deep Dive into Shift4 Payments's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Shift4 Payments showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.74% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.57, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

