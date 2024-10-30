What's Next: Sabra Health Care REIT's Earnings Preview

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The market awaits Sabra Health Care REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.2% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Sabra Health Care REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.32 0.33 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Analyst Insights on Sabra Health Care REIT

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.6, the consensus suggests a potential 3.48% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareTrust REIT, American Healthcares and National Health Investors, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CareTrust REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential 72.55% upside. American Healthcares is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.1, indicating a potential 30.25% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for National Health Investors, with an average 1-year price target of $85.33, indicating a potential 342.81% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CareTrust REIT, American Healthcares and National Health Investors, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sabra Health Care REIT Buy 9.29% $121.39M 0.87% CareTrust REIT Outperform 16.05% $53.18M 0.59% American Healthcares Buy 9.41% $102.02M 0.10% National Health Investors Neutral 9.11% $82.17M 2.83%

Key Takeaway:

Sabra Health Care REIT ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Sabra Health Care REIT: A Closer Look

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

A Deep Dive into Sabra Health Care REIT's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sabra Health Care REIT displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Sabra Health Care REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.