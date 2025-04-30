What's Next: Ryman Hospitality Props's Earnings Preview

Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ryman Hospitality Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77.

Investors in Ryman Hospitality Props are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ryman Hospitality Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.18 1.77 2.30 1.77 EPS Actual 2.15 1.93 2.78 1.60 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Ryman Hospitality Props's Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Props were trading at $87.37 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ryman Hospitality Props

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ryman Hospitality Props.

Analysts have provided Ryman Hospitality Props with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $120.4, suggesting a potential 37.8% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Invts, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Apple Hospitality REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 81.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Park Hotels & Resorts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential 85.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sunstone Hotel Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.6, suggesting a potential 89.01% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Apple Hospitality REIT, Park Hotels & Resorts and Sunstone Hotel Invts, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ryman Hospitality Props Buy 2.30% $182.58M 12.49% Apple Hospitality REIT Neutral 6.59% $108.16M 0.91% Park Hotels & Resorts Neutral -4.87% $162M 1.76% Sunstone Hotel Invts Neutral -2.03% $96.75M -0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Ryman Hospitality Props ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Ryman Hospitality Props: A Closer Look

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc is a lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. Its core holdings are Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. The company has three business segments: Hospitality, which includes Gaylord Hotels properties, the Inn at Opryland, and the AC Hotel, Entertainment which includes the entertainment and media assets comprising OEG, and Corporate and Other, which includes corporate expenses. It derives the vast majority of its revenue from its Hospitality segment.

Breaking Down Ryman Hospitality Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ryman Hospitality Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.3% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ryman Hospitality Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.49%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ryman Hospitality Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ryman Hospitality Props's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ryman Hospitality Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

