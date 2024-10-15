What's Next: Rexford Industrial Realty's Earnings Preview

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Rexford Industrial Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Rexford Industrial Realty bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.71% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rexford Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.57 EPS Actual 0.60 0.58 0.56 0.56 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% -3.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Rexford Industrial Realty's Stock

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty were trading at $47.31 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Rexford Industrial Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rexford Industrial Realty.

With 7 analyst ratings, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $55.14, indicating a potential 16.55% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EastGroup Props, Americold Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

EastGroup Props is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $198.69, indicating a potential 319.97% upside. Americold Realty Trust received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.67, implying a potential 35.17% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $58.8, indicating a potential 24.29% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for EastGroup Props, Americold Realty Trust and First Industrial Realty are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rexford Industrial Realty Outperform 21.36% $185.67M 1.01% EastGroup Props Outperform 13.73% $115.24M 2.04% Americold Realty Trust Outperform 1.75% $215.48M -1.82% First Industrial Realty Neutral 7.83% $121.08M 1.97%

Key Takeaway:

Rexford Industrial Realty ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company mainly focuses on leasing facilities in infill markets or relatively wealthy urban areas with a general scarcity of developable land. The vast majority of Rexford's real estate portfolio, in terms of square footage, revenue generation, and total value, comprises light manufacturing and distribution warehouse buildings located in Los Angeles and San Diego. The company's tenants are firms in the wholesale and retail, light manufacturing, industrial equipment, and food and beverage industries.

Understanding the Numbers: Rexford Industrial Realty's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Rexford Industrial Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Rexford Industrial Realty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Rexford Industrial Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.