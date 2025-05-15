What's Next: RBC Bearings's Earnings Preview

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect RBC Bearings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70.

Anticipation surrounds RBC Bearings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBC Bearings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.20 2.30 2.39 2.36 EPS Actual 2.34 2.29 2.54 2.47 Price Change % 8.0% 2.0% -4.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings were trading at $364.46 as of May 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on RBC Bearings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding RBC Bearings.

Analysts have given RBC Bearings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $375.0, indicating a potential 2.89% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nordson, Stanley Black & Decker and Lincoln Electric Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $245.0, suggesting a potential 32.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stanley Black & Decker, with an average 1-year price target of $80.57, suggesting a potential 77.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lincoln Electric Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $204.25, suggesting a potential 43.96% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Nordson, Stanley Black & Decker and Lincoln Electric Holdings are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RBC Bearings Buy 5.48% $174.90M 1.95% Nordson Outperform -2.81% $335.90M 3.26% Stanley Black & Decker Neutral -3.23% $1.12B 1.03% Lincoln Electric Holdings Outperform 2.36% $365.45M 8.88%

Key Takeaway:

RBC Bearings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The end market is the United States of America. The company has two reportable segments: Aerospace Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and Industrial segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in various industrial applications. It derives maximum revenue from Industrial Segment.

Key Indicators: RBC Bearings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.48%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: RBC Bearings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): RBC Bearings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: RBC Bearings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for RBC Bearings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RBC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RBC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.