What's Next: Rayonier Adv Materials's Earnings Preview

Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rayonier Adv Materials to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

Anticipation surrounds Rayonier Adv Materials's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 30.12% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rayonier Adv Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.10 -0.07 -0.24 EPS Actual 0.19 -0.02 -0.22 -0.40 Price Change % 30.0% 2.0% -21.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Rayonier Adv Materials's Stock

Shares of Rayonier Adv Materials were trading at $8.1 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 167.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rayonier Adv Materials

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rayonier Adv Materials.

Analysts have provided Rayonier Adv Materials with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $9.5, suggesting a potential 17.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Ecovyst and Alto Ingredients, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 4.94% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Ecovyst is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 29.63% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alto Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 32.1% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Ecovyst and Alto Ingredients, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 8.73% $48.31M 1.52% Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Buy -30.24% $42.48M -23.88% Ecovyst Buy -1.98% $53.66M 1.98% Alto Ingredients Buy -25.47% $7.55M -1.28%

Key Takeaway:

Rayonier Adv Materials ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Discovering Rayonier Adv Materials: A Closer Look

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures high-purity cellulose derived from wood. Also known as cellulose specialties, the company's products are used in a variety of applications, including cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, paints, pharmaceuticals, and food. The company operates in the reportable segments of High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate and Other. The key revenue is derived from the High Purity Cellulose segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Rayonier Adv Materials: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rayonier Adv Materials displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rayonier Adv Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rayonier Adv Materials's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rayonier Adv Materials's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rayonier Adv Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.03. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Rayonier Adv Materials visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.