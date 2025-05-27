What's Next: Pure Storage's Earnings Preview

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pure Storage to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The announcement from Pure Storage is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 14.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pure Storage's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.42 0.37 0.21 EPS Actual 0.45 0.50 0.44 0.32 Price Change % -15.0% 22.0% -16.0% 0.0%

Performance of Pure Storage Shares

Shares of Pure Storage were trading at $55.44 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pure Storage

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Pure Storage.

Pure Storage has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 15.44% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Western Digital, NetApp and Hewlett Packard, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Digital, with an average 1-year price target of $54.94, suggesting a potential 0.9% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for NetApp, with an average 1-year price target of $113.82, suggesting a potential 105.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hewlett Packard, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 64.83% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Western Digital, NetApp and Hewlett Packard are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pure Storage Buy 11.40% $594.00M 3.12% Western Digital Outperform 30.94% $912M 5.86% NetApp Neutral 2.18% $1.15B 31.69% Hewlett Packard Neutral 16.27% $2.29B 2.39%

Key Takeaway:

Pure Storage ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pure Storage

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

A Deep Dive into Pure Storage's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pure Storage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.4% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Pure Storage visit their earnings calendar on our site.

