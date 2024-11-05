What's Next: Phibro Animal Health's Earnings Preview

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phibro Animal Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Phibro Animal Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 3.17% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.28 0.23 EPS Actual 0.41 0.31 0.33 0.14 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% 7.000000000000001% -19.0%

Market Performance of Phibro Animal Health's Stock

Shares of Phibro Animal Health were trading at $22.37 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Phibro Animal Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Phibro Animal Health.

Analysts have provided Phibro Animal Health with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $18.5, suggesting a potential 17.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Liquidia, Evolus and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Liquidia, with an average 1-year price target of $26.08, implying a potential 16.58% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Evolus, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, implying a potential 7.29% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 7.29% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Liquidia, Evolus and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phibro Animal Health Neutral 7.10% $87.15M 0.29% Liquidia Buy -23.55% $2.17M -37.51% Evolus Buy 35.59% $47.83M -60.12% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy 4.09% $8.08M -12.89%

Key Takeaway:

Phibro Animal Health ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. The product portfolio of the company includes animal health products such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, nutritional specialty products and vaccines, and mineral nutrition products. The company operates through three segments, Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products, of which key revenue is derived from the Animal Health segment which relates to the development, manufacturing, and marketing of antibacterials, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines. The entity sells its products in the U.S. and other international countries.

Understanding the Numbers: Phibro Animal Health's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Phibro Animal Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.1% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Phibro Animal Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phibro Animal Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Phibro Animal Health's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.05, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Phibro Animal Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

