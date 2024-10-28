What's Next: Perfect's Earnings Preview

Perfect (NYSE:PERF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Perfect will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Perfect is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 3.79% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Perfect's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.02 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.03 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Perfect's Stock Performance

Shares of Perfect were trading at $1.97 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Perfect

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Perfect.

The consensus rating for Perfect is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, there's a potential 153.81% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kaltura, Viant Technology and Radcom, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Kaltura received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, implying a potential 52.28% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Viant Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, indicating a potential 509.14% upside. Radcom received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, implying a potential 610.66% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Kaltura, Viant Technology and Radcom, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Perfect Outperform 9.60% $11.03M 0.54% Kaltura Buy 0.35% $28.68M -41.16% Viant Technology Neutral 15.10% $30.74M 0.09% Radcom Buy 19.63% $11.01M 1.96%

Key Takeaway:

Perfect is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Perfect

Perfect Corp is engaged in the beauty and fashion tech revolution, providing omni-channel integrated solutions that are ultra-personalized, interactive and engaging, from online to in-store through beauty mirrors. Geographically, the company has a presence in the United States, France, Japan and Others.

Perfect's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Perfect's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Perfect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Perfect's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Perfect's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Perfect visit their earnings calendar on our site.

