What's Next: Oxford Industries's Earnings Preview

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-09-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Oxford Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.04.

The market awaits Oxford Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oxford Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate 2.68 1.95 0.96 3.40 EPS Actual 2.66 1.90 1.01 3.45 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Tracking Oxford Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries were trading at $81.88 as of September 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Oxford Industries

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Oxford Industries.

The consensus rating for Oxford Industries is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $100.75, there's a potential 23.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of G-III Apparel Group, FIGS and Hanesbrands, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For G-III Apparel Group, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, indicating a potential 62.75% downside. As per analysts' assessments, FIGS is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.94, suggesting a potential 92.75% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hanesbrands, with an average 1-year price target of $6.17, indicating a potential 92.46% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for G-III Apparel Group, FIGS and Hanesbrands, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oxford Industries Neutral -5.22% $258.36M 6.65% G-III Apparel Group Neutral -2.27% $275.87M 1.60% FIGS Neutral 4.41% $97.26M 0.28% Hanesbrands Neutral -3.83% $307.07M -148.24%

Key Takeaway:

Oxford Industries ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit. It ranks at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Oxford Industries Better

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Breaking Down Oxford Industries's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Oxford Industries's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 April, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oxford Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.4%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oxford Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

